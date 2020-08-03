Little Falls Area Auction • Saturday, August 8th Aug 3, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Upcoming Auction • 9:00 a.m.16062 Quail Street, Little FallsH&M Auction Serviceswww.hmauctionservices.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute We're Open Directory E-Editions Morrison County Record Aug 2, 2020 0 Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAnoka council member charged after ‘berating’ city staffApple Valley police union president asks for community supportAnoka County allocates coronavirus relief fundsWright County Court sentencing: July 30, 2020Masks ‘not a criminal matter’ Anoka County sheriff saysBrooklyn Park gives nod to 41 new townhome unitsPlymouth Council declines steps to purchase Hollydale propertyFairview asks city of Princeton to share COVID-19 fundingIvanka Trump helps open first ‘cold case’ office in BloomingtonPrimary election voter guide for Hennepin County Board candidates in District 6 Images Videos CommentedFar-lefts and liberal media causing divide (3)This is Minnesota (2)Byron Smith: The other side of the police debate (2)Local politicians should reveal party (2)Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)Telling the whole story (1)Walz extends peacetime emergency (1)Local parishes are new clergy abuse victims (1)The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)Gazelka doing a good job (1)
