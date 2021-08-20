Antiques & Collectables Auction • 10:00 a.m.

5876 158th Street, Little Falls, MN, Located at the Jack Grosso Home Site Located 6 miles West of Little Falls, MN on MN Hwy 27, then Right and North . mile on Dove Road(County #1), Then left on 158th Street,West to first property Right (Follow Signs)

Keith Sharer Auction

www.midwestauctions.com

Load comments