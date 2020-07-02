Isle Area Auction • Saturday, July 11th Jul 2, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janzen Auction • 10:00 a.m.38398 30th Ave, IsleJanzen Auctionswww.midwestauctions.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute We're Open Directory E-Editions Morrison County Record Jun 28, 2020 0 Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Cambridge business owner indicted by grand jury for first-degree murderFormer Anoka Middle School staffer accused of sexually assaulting studentAuthorities ID man who died during Andover standoffCreating a local buzz in ChamplinMetcalf debate is joinedHoule's Feed Mill set for saleChamplin theater adds drive-in screenOutdoors: What are muskies eating?Monti math teachers have combined career of 70 years: Rick Bigelow and Randy Stoick say goodbye to teachingWyoming working to develop Bingham Property Images Videos CommentedA complete failure of basic government (5)West fails to acknowledge what happened to George Floyd, human being (3)West Words had it right, not wrong (3)Anoka County sheriff says Minneapolis must 'live with the consequences' if it disbands Police Department (2)Walz is Minnesota’s embarrassment (2)Eben Frank Gillespie (2)Letter: Emmer is part of the problem (1)Anoka County 2020 primary races set (1)Brigitte "Bitti" W. Bendt (1)City of Monticello Highlights Local Efforts in Race Equity (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.