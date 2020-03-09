Registered Holstein Auction • 11:30 a.m.

The Minkota Opportunity Sale II offers a great selection of hand-picked, deep-pedigreed Registered Holsteins ready to work for you on farm or in the show ring. Located 1 mile south of Howard Lake, MN on County Tar #6. (Located just . mile north of the HLWW High School on County #6) Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

Load comments