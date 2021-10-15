Farm Retirement Auction • 10:00 a.m.

17541 370th Ave Hillman, MN 56338 From Pierz Take Morrison County Road 39 10 Miles E Then Take County Road 8 N 2 Miles. Or 4 Miles S Of RJ’s Meats On County Road 8. Online Bidding Available Powered By Proxibid. Signs will be posted.

Schubert Auction Service

www.schubertauctions.com

