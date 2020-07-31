Hillman Area Auction • Saturday, August 8th & Tuesday, August 11th Jul 31, 2020 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Estate Auction • Sat, 10:00 a.m. • Tues, 5:00 p.m.24923 Peavy Lake Rd, HiLLman, mn8mi N of Hillman on Co. Rd. 8, 1mi east & north on Peavy Lake DrLampi Auction Serviceswww.lampiauction.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute We're Open Directory E-Editions Morrison County Record Jul 26, 2020 0 Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAnoka council member charged after ‘berating’ city staffApple Valley police union president asks for community supportAuthorities ID drivers in fatal July 23 crash in NowthenWright County Court sentencing: July 30, 2020Ivanka Trump helps open first ‘cold case’ office in BloomingtonMasks ‘not a criminal matter’ Anoka County sheriff saysFrom her mom’s kitchen to her own, Vicky LeFebvre opens The KitchenHundreds of Anoka County companies benefit from PPPLittle Falls residents still feeling impact of June 29 storm2 shootings in troubled Brooklyn Park area make it 5 in 3 weeks Images Videos CommentedFar-lefts and liberal media causing divide (3)This is Minnesota (2)Byron Smith: The other side of the police debate (2)Local politicians should reveal party (2)Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)In response to chair of MC Democrats (1)Telling the whole story (1)Walz extends peacetime emergency (1)Local parishes are new clergy abuse victims (1)The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.