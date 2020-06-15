Action Auction • 4:00 p.m.

 LOCATION: 26023 370th Ave. Hillman, MN 46338 Located midway between Onamia and Lastrup on Hwy. 27 then 5 miles north on CR 8 or 8 miles south of Pine Center on CR 8, signs posted.

Schubert Auction Service

www.midwestauctions.com

Load comments