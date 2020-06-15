Ranch Retirement Auction • 10:30 a.m.

As we have decided to fully retire from farming, we will sell the following at auction located ½ mile west of Henning, MN on MN State Highway 210,

then 2 miles south on County Road #65, then 1/10th mile east on County 134, then ½ mile south on Sidewinder Road to Farm #21448. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

Load comments