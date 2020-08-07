Firearms, Collectible Tractors & Equipment Auction • 10:30 a.m.

As we are transitioning into retirement, we will sell the following at auction located 1-1/4 miles north of St. Rosa, MN on County #17 & 35; or being 4 miles north of Melrose, MN on County 13, then 4 miles east on County 17, then . mile north on County 35; or being 1.75 miles south of Grey Eagle, MN on County 33 to the Rock Tavern, then 4 miles south on County 47 & 35 to home #43311. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

Load comments