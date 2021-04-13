Farm Retirement Auction • 11:00 a.m.

As we have sold our farm land, we have decided to fully retire from farming and sell the following at auction located 6.5 miles southeast of Long Prairie, MN or 6.5 miles northwest of Grey Eagle, MN on MN State 287, then 3 miles east on County Road #13, then . mile west on 184th St.; or being 4 miles northwest of Burtrum, MN on County #13, then . mile west on 184th St. to farm #30386 just north and west of the Hub Supper Club. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

Tags

Load comments