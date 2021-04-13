Farm Retirement Auction • 11:00 a.m.
As we have sold our farm land, we have decided to fully retire from farming and sell the following at auction located 6.5 miles southeast of Long Prairie, MN or 6.5 miles northwest of Grey Eagle, MN on MN State 287, then 3 miles east on County Road #13, then . mile west on 184th St.; or being 4 miles northwest of Burtrum, MN on County #13, then . mile west on 184th St. to farm #30386 just north and west of the Hub Supper Club. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.
Mid American Auction Co.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.