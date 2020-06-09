Outstanding Registered Holstein Dairy Cattle & Equipment Auction • 10:30 a.m.

As we have decided to discontinue the dairy portion of our dairy farming operation, we will sell the following at auction located 1.3 miles northwest of Grey Eagle, MN or 12. mile southeast of Long Prairie, MN on MN State Highway #287, then . mile west on County Tar #6 to Farm #28880. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

