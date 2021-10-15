Auction • 10:00 a.m.

Location: 15485 160th Street, Foreston, MN 56330, Directions: Foreston is 3 miles west of Milaca on highway 23. From Foreston take county road 18 north 3 miles to county road 106/160th street, then west 1 mile on 160th to auction site. Plenty of parking on the east side of yard and along the roadway.

Siemers Auctioneers

www.midwestauctions.com

Load comments