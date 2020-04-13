Live Virtual Online Auction • 10:30 a.m.

Virtual live / online Auction with proxibid by Mid American Auction Co. 17.5 miles north of Foley or 11.5 miles south of Pierz on MN State Hwy. 25 to Little Rock, then 7.5 miles east on CR 26 (Nature Rd) or 1/4 mile west of Ramey

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

Load comments