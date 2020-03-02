Foley Area Auction • Sunday, March 8th Mar 2, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Estate & Consignment Auction • 11:00 a.m.6774 Hwy 25 NE Foley, 1/4 mile N on Hwy 25Keith Sharer Auctionswww.midwestauctions.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMaple Grove approves Shake Shack plansGrocery store may go in by Rum River Library in AnokaAnoka’s Main Motor sold to Mauer familyJoshua Hoyt wants to lead Farmington, build community from withinBraham mother sentenced for the unintentional death of her 2-month-old sonUpdate: Lakeville man fatally shot after he fired at deputies, officersBig Lake School District chooses Milaca's Truebenbach as next superintendentDenied transfer of $13M, man threatens to kill bank staff125th Avenue reconstruction in Blaine will start this springHead-on crash in Wyoming injures two Images Videos CommentedCoon Rapids Famous Dave’s to be torn down (3)Jeremy "Largee" Thomas Cover (3)Unresponsive government created Trump, Brexit (2)Carolyn M. Howard (2)Were you surprised at the result of the impeachment trial? (1)Make MLK Day a holiday for all (1)Maple Grove Middle School parents address bullying at board meeting (1)Traffic signal going near Menards, Famous Dave’s in Coon Rapids (1)Letter: Wooddale Avenue bike lanes would be dangerous (1)Letter: Don’t cave to fear mongering about organized hauling (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.