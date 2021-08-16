Auction • 9:00 a.m.
22577 147th Street, Elk River
From the intersection of Hwy 169 and Co Rd 33 ( just north of elk river) go west on 33 for 4-1/4 miles to Co Rd 32 then North 1 mile to 225th and turn left and go ½ mile to the auction Or From Zimmerman go west to Co Rd 1, then south on 1 for 4-1/4 miles to Co Rd 32, turn right an dgo 1-1/2 miles to 225th and turn right and go ½ mile to the auction
Hiller Auction
