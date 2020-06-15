Farm Retirement Auction • 11:00 a.m.

As we have decided to fully transition into retirement, we will sell the following at auction located 3 miles west of Eagle Bend, MN on County #22, then 3 miles north on County #1, then 6/10 mile west on 400th St. to Farm #11851. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

