Spring Summer Roundup • 9:00 a.m.
Held at United Country Team Aasness Office & Auction Facility Lot
27202 West Main St, Dalton, MN, West End of Town. Dalton is located approx. 10 miles Southeast of Fergus Falls off Hwy I-94 and Cty Hwy 35 then 2 ó miles North.
United Country Real Estate
