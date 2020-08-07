Real Estate and Personal Property Auction • 10:30 a.m.

As I have decided to fully retire, I am moving to a town home and will be selling the following at auction located 17 miles north of Little Falls, MN to Cushing, MN, then from Cushing 1.6 miles west on County Road #16 (260th St.) to property address #2132. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

