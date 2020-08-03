Retirement Auction • 11:00 a.m.
Located on the west edge of Cambridge, MN on Hwy 95 at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, Sale Site Address: 3101 Mn Hwy 95 Cambridge, MN 55008
John R. Carlson Auction Co.
