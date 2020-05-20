Farm Liquidation Auction • 9:30 a.m.

Social Distancing will apply due to COVID-19

As we have sold our farm, we will sell the following personal property located one mile west of Buckman, MN on Morrison County 34, then 1. miles south on Morrison County 236. (7714 260th Ave, Pierz, MN) Follow signs.

Mitchell-Przybilla Auction Co.

www.midwestauctions.com

