Farm Estate Auction • 10:30 a.m.

To assist in the settlement of the estate, the following will be sold at auction located from the eastern edge of Brainerd, MN (intersection of MN State #25 and MN State #18) 2.5 miles east on MN State #18, then 1 mile north on County Tar #25 to Farm #14514. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

Load comments