Auction • 10:00 a.m.

AUCTION LOCATION: 47065 RUTABAGA ROAD, BRUNO, MN 55712 Directions: From the Interstate 35 exit #195 (Finlayson/Askov exit) head east on Highway 23 3. miles to County Road 32.Then continue east 6.2 miles to auction site. Follow auction signs!

Siemers Auctioneers

www.midwestauctions.com

Load comments