Farm Retirement Auction • 10:30 a.m.
As John has decided to fully retire and Steve will concentrate on his cement business, we have decided to discontinue farming and sell the following at auction located by exiting Interstate 94 at the Alexandria, MN West Highway 27 exit (Exit #100), then 2-tenths mile west on MN State 27, then 5 miles south on County #21 to the Lake Mary Town Hall, then 2 miles west on County #4, then ó mile south on County #89; or if east bound: exit Interstate 94 at the Garfi eld, MN exit (Exit #97), then 6 miles south on MN State 114, then 1 mile east on County #4, then ó mile south on County #89 to Farm #7630. Follow the Mid American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.
Mid American Auction Co.
