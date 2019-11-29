Through Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2020
City of Lights in Little Falls
Little Falls becomes the “City of Lights” during the holiday season. The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce flips the switch on the City of Lights, lining historic downtown with holiday lights.
Through Sunday, Dec. 8
Holiday Tours of Rosenmeier House
The Rosenmeier Home, which serves as the Little Falls Convention and Visitors Center, will be decked out in the “Nutcracker Suite” theme and will be open for self-guided tours for a nominal fee. Hours: Monday - Saturday, from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Rosenmeier House is located at 607 First St. SE. Call (320) 616-4959 or visit littlefallsmn.com.
Through Sunday, Dec. 8
Holiday Tours of Linden Hill Mansions
The Linden Hill Mansions will be decorated for the holidays with the theme of “Joy to the World.” Self-guided tours can be taken of both the Musser and Weyerhaeuser mansions, with Christmas decor in every room. Tour hours: Monday - Saturday, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Linden Hill is located at 608 Highland Ave. Call (320) 616-5580 or visit linden-hill.org.
Through Sunday, Dec. 8
Christmas Tree Lane at Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame
The Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame once again offers its Christmas Tree Lane and special displays, noon - 7 p.m. daily. The 100-plus item silent auction includes Christmas trees, wreaths and gift baskets. The silent auction ends at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Kids can write letters to Santa or drop them off at the North Pole Mailbox. Santa will stop by several times: Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7 and 8, from 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Photos taken with Santa will be available to purchase. The O-Fish-L Gift Shop will be open to fill one’s Christmas shopping list. Admission is $5 for adults and Children 11 and under are free. Anyone bidding on a silent auction item should request a commemorative chip for free admission on future visits. The museum is located at 304 W. Broadway. For information, call (320) 616-2011 or visit MNFishingMuseum.com or FishingHallofFameMN.com.
Monday, Dec. 1 last day to order tickets for
Sunday, Dec. 8 production of the Madrigal
Dinner in Little Falls
Little Falls Community High School students will present the 15th annual “Madrigal Dinner” catered by the Falls Ballroom, but held at Little Falls Community Middle School Commons (note new location), at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available in advance only and are on sale until Monday, Dec. 2. Ticket orders can be picked up at the high school activities office.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Santa visits Shoppes of Little Falls
Santa will be visiting Shoppes of Little Falls, at the corner of Broadway and First Street, Bank Square. Mrs. Claus will visit too, if she can find someone to tend the reindeer. Parents can bring their children to greet them from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and have professional photos taken.
Sunday, Dec. 1
A World War I Christmas with the Lindberghs
Sunday, Dec. 1
The Schimpps and Timbs to perform Christmas Concert
Southern-born piano man Gary Timbs, joined by the family harmonies of The Schimpps, will present a Christmas concert at Centennial Auditorium in Staples Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m., as part of the Staples Motley Area Arts Council’s regular season. Guest musicians at the concert will include John Koopmann on trumpet; Sarah (Koopmann) Adair on violin and Bob Anderson on string bass. Together, the Schimpps and the Timbs will present an afternoon of Christmas music in Staples that will include a number of well-known songs of the season, drawing on influences from both Southern roots music and the north country. For more information, check out the arts council’s website at www.staplesmotleyarts.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Lutefisk and Meatball Supper
Bethel Lutheran Church, 901 W. Broadway, Little Falls will serve its annual lutefisk and meatball supper from 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sponsored by Bethel Lutheran and First Lutheran churches.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
St. Nick Night in Pierz
The city of Pierz will host its 13th annual St. Nick Night, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Santa, a live nativity and tour of lights will be at St. Joseph’s Church on Main Street. A holiday boutique will be set up at Holy Trinity Catholic School from 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Bring the family out for a night of fun.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Holiday Jewelry Making Party with Debby Hess
Debby Hess will be back onsite from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Great River Arts to lead a class on making holiday ornaments; one to keep plus one to give. There will be cookies to snack on and GRA’s cash bar will be open and available for this event. Minimum class size 8, maximum 12. There is a fee for this class. Great River Arts, 122 First St. SE, Little Falls. Contact info@greatart.org or (320) 632-0960.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
An Evening of Advent Lessons and Carols
All are welcome to “An Evening of Advent Lessons and Carols,” a service of Scripture and song, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Wednesday Dec. 4, at 6:40 p.m. Those present will hear Scripture lessons which recount the fall, the promise of a Messiah and the incarnation. Each lesson is followed by a carol or other song that reflects on the lesson’s message and a brief prayer.
Thursday, Dec. 5
LFCMS Band Concert
Students at Little Falls Community Middle School will present a band concert in the Middle School commons at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Joy to the Table Sampling Event
Coborn’s Marketplace in Little Falls will host a “Joy to the Table” sampling event, from3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Junior High Band/Choir Concert in Pierz
The Pierz Junior High Band and choir, featuring students in grades 5 - 8, will present a concert at 7 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Christmas Tea at First United Church
The public is invited to join with First United Church in Little Falls for a Christmas Tea with the theme of “Christmas Around the World.” Guests are welcome to celebrate the Christmas season with a program of singing carols, scripture, and poems. Then join us for refreshments and fellowship. Come early and visit Doors open at 1 p.m., program begins at 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Open Mic Night at Great River Arts
Enjoy local talent at Great River Arts’ free Open Mic Night, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sign-up begins at 6 p.m. Great River Arts is located at 122, First St. SE.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Randall Holly Day
During the ninth annual “Holly Day” event in Randall, everyone is invited to enjoy all the activities. The Fire Department will take Santa to Dr. S.G. Knight School at 2:30 p.m., before he goes to the VFW for pictures with children, where he’ll be on hand from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Every child gets a candy cane and picture with Santa. Hot dogs and chips will be available at the VFW. The Randall-Cushing Area Lions Club will host arts and crafts for children at the VFW. Donations for the food shelf will also be collected there. Bingo Park will be the site for horsedrawn trolley rides from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., guests can warm up by a fire and enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies. The lights of love will be on display outside and Christmas music will be playing inside the park building.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Royalton Elementary Christmas Concert
Royalton Elementary students will present their Christmas concert at 1:30 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. Both performances will be held at the high school in the south gym.
Thursday, Dec. 5
The Preacher’s Daughters perform in Upsala
The Preacher’s Daughters bring their Christmas carols and hymns of the faith to Community Covenant Church, located at 122 S. Main St., Upsala. The Preacher’s Daughters concerts consist of powerhouse vocals, heartwarming stories, intermixed with cello, testimonies of faith, audience participation and laughs. A Christmas banquet begins with fellowship time at 5:30 p.m., with a catered meal at 6 p.m. The Preacher’s Daughters perform at 7 p.m. Tickets for this event can be reserved by calling the church at (320) 573-2672.
Friday, Dec. 6
Winter Band Concert in Swanville
Swanville students in grades 7 - 12 will present a winter band concert at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Friday - Sunday, Dec. 6 - 8
Friday, Dec. 6
Winter Concert at Lindbergh Elementary School
Students in the third and fourth grade at Lindbergh Elementary School will present their winter concert at 1:45 p.m. at the high school. Doors opens at 1:30 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 - 7
Great River Chorale presents ‘All My Heart This Night Rejoices’
Great River Chorale presents All My Heart This Night Rejoices, a concert of holiday music, narrations and audience carols Friday, Dec. 6, at7:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4310 County Road 137, Saint Cloud, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m., Church of Saint Augustine, 442 Second St. SE, Saint Cloud. Among the music to be performed is Norwegian Alleluia by Kim André Arnesen, Prayer by Minnesota composer René Clausen on a text by Mother Teresa, The Work of Christmas by Dan Forrest on a text by American poet Howard Thurman, and Mid-Winter by Bob Chilcott on a text by poet Christina Rossetti. The narrator for both concerts is Br. Paul-Vincent Niebauer, OSB, of Saint John’s Abbey, and Anne Rhodes will provide American Sign Language interpretation at the Dec. 7 performance.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Backyard Winter Bird Feeding Day
The Friends of Crane Meadows will host a free Backyard Winter Bird Feeding Day, where people can build their own bird house, at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, 9 a.m. - noon. For more information, call the refuge at (320) 632-1575.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Faith Lutheran’s Christmas Boutique and Bake Sale
Those interested in unique gift items and fresh-baked goods are invited to attend the annual Faith Lutheran Christmas Boutique and Bake Sale, located behind Tractor Supply at 303 18th Street SE, Little Falls, from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7, Carousel of Crafts
The annual Carousel of Crafts holiday craft fair features more than 100 craft vendors and will be held at the Little Falls Community Middle School, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Guests will get holiday gift ideas and can enjoy food concessions. Contact Kristy Norton-Lapos at (320) 360-5142 with any questions.
Saturday, Dec. 7, Santa Event at State Farm
Jordan Hansel will host a Santa event at his State Farm Agency, 118 11th St. NE, Little Falls, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are invited to have free photos taken with Santa, while enjoying hot cocoa, hot cider, popcorn and snacks, ornament crafts and cookie decorating. There is no fee to attend, but donations to local charities are accepted.
Saturday, Dec. 7, Santa Breakfast in Upsala
The Upsala Area Lions Club hosts “Breakfast with Santa” offering breakfast in the cafeteria at the Upsala Area Schools, from 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. In addition, a “Wee Shop” is set up in the school library, so kids can go Christmas shopping. Adults can enjoy the bake sale that is also held in the cafeteria.
Saturday, Dec. 7,
Breakfast with Santa in Royalton
Kids of all ages can enjoy breakfast with Santa, from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the Royalton Elementary School. Admission is a non-expired, non-perishable food item or monetary donation to the food shelf. There will be coloring, letters to Santa, crafts, cookie decorating and photos with Santa. The Royalton Cub Scouts will have doughnuts, muffins, rolls, juice and coffee along with their holiday bake sale. They will also have holiday wreaths for sale as part of their fall fundraiser.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Royalton celebrates ‘Christmas on the Platte’
The fifth annual “Christmas on the Platte” in Royalton at Memorial Park, from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. There will be hot beverages and snacks for the guests to enjoy and music to warm hearts with holiday spirit as we stay warm next to a fire. At 6 p.m. the Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and families will be lit for the season.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Horse’n Around Christmas in Harding
The Harding Horse’n around Christmas parade begins at 5 p.m. down Main Street Harding, it is a Christmas parade with all equine dressed with bells, Christmas lights and garland pulling beautiful decorated wagons and horseback riding all decked out in Christmas theme. Those who love horses and donkeys — will love this parade. Santa will be waving once again on the last entry. Photos with Santa can be taken after the parade. Parking will be available around the northwest side of the cemetery in the field. Bleachers will be set up on the east side of the church. Updates available on the Harding Horse’n around Christmas parade Facebook page.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Santa’s Workshop at Club of the Pines
The Richardson Area Lakes Lions Club will hold its annual Santa’s Workshop at Club of the Pines, from noon - 2 p.m. Club of the Pines is located on Highway 8 at the intersection of Highway 27, near Hillman. Children have an opportunity to purchase very reasonable items and the items will be wrapped by the helpers. Santa will be available for a visit and a sleigh ride with live horses will be available.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Heartland Symphony Orchestra’s ‘A Winter Gathering’
Heartland Symphony Orchestra will present its 2019 Winter Concert Series, “A Winter Gathering,” at 7:30 p.m. at the Charles D. Martin Auditorium at the Little Falls High School.
Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 - 8
Christmas Bazaar at St. James in Randall
St. Ann’s Christians Mothers group, from St. James Church in Randall, will hold its annual Christmas bazaar Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 - 8. The event runs from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, with homemade doughnuts available in the morning and for lunch homemade chicken soup and sandwiches will be available to purchase. Both days offer a bake and craft sale along with the sale of raffle tickets. The drawing for this raffle will take place Sunday, Dec. 8, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Sunday, Dec. 8
Christmas Concert by St. Francis Community Chorale
The St. Francis Community Chorale will present free a Christmas Concert at 2 p.m., in Sacred Heart Chapel at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call St. Francis Music Center at (320) 632-0637 or www.sfmusiccenter.org.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Winter Fun with Santa event at LeBlanc’s Rice Creek
LeBlanc’s Rice Creek Hunting and Recreation and Smude Photography host “Winter Fund with Santa.” From noon - 4 p.m., parents and their children can enjoy activities, have special photos taken and meet Santa Claus. LeBlanc’s located at 16543 Game Farm Road. Call (320) 745-2232.
Sunday, Dec. 8
St. Francis Community Chorale’s Christmas Concert
The St. Francis Community Chorale will present a Christmas concert, “Christmastime” at 2 p.m. in Sacred Heart Chapel at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls.
Monday, Dec. 9
Royalton MS/HS Holiday Band and Choir Concert
The Royalton Middle School/High School band (students in grades 7-12) and choir (students in grades 6-12) will perform a holiday concert at 7 p.m. in the high school south gym.
Monday, Dec. 9
Choral Concert in Upsala
Upsala students in grades 7-12 will perform a choral concert at 7:30 p.m. in the school gym.
Monday - Friday, Dec. 9 - 13
Holiday Open House at
St. Francis Health and Wellness Center
St. Francis Health and Wellness Center, Little Falls, invites the public to attend a week-long Holiday Open House, from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. each day, at 116 Eighth Ave. SE, Little Falls. Information, contact (320) 632-0627 or www.stfrancishealthwellness.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Christmas Program at Holy Trinity
Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz will present their Christmas program at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the school gym. Students pre-K through grade 2 will perform their own songs. Students in grades 3 - 6 will perform “The Living Creche: Children’s Christmas Pageant” by Anna Laura Page and Jean Anne Schafferman. The program consists of a living nativity scene and 12 carols to illustrate the Christmas scriptures.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Christmas Program at Pioneer Elementary
Students at Pioneer Elementary School in Pierz, grades K-4, will present their Christmas program at 6:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Mary of Lourdes Elementary Christmas Program
Students at Mary of Lourdes Elementary School will present their Christmas program at 1:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. in the elementary school gym. The fourth grade band will play some traditional holiday favorites. Students in grades K-4 will share the Christmas story through song and verse. There will also be a live nativity.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Christmas Party at Little Falls Senior Center
Live music by Jerry Bierschbach at 3 p.m., with a meal at 5 p.m. The Little Falls Senior Center is located at 510 Seventh St. NE, Little Falls. Call (320) 632-8009 or (320) 632-8200 for meal reservations.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Choral Concert at LF CommunityMiddle School
Students at Little Falls Community Middle School will present a choral concert in the Middle School commons at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary Christmas Program
Students at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School will present their Christmas program at 2 p.m. in the school gym.
Friday, Dec. 13
Ladies’ Christmas Tea at Riverside Bible Church
Riverside Bible Church welcomes ladies to a free event celebrating the beauty and wonder of the Christmas season, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Enjoy tea and coffee, delicious food, beautiful decor, and making Christmas ornaments. Riverside Bible Church is located at 609 13th Ave. NE, Little Falls. RSVP to (320) 414-0323.
Friday, Dec. 13
Christmas Concert in Sacred Heart Chapel
The St. Francis Preparatory and Concert Orchestras will present a Christmas Concert at 7 p.m., in Sacred Heart Chapel, St. Francis Convent, Little Falls. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, contact St. Francis Music Center at (320) 632-0637 or www.sfmusiccenter.org.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Santa Visits at Coborn’s
Santa will visit with children at Coborn’s Marketplace in Little Falls, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Free Art 2nd Saturday for Kids
Great River Arts invites first through fifth graders for an afternoon of artistic expression and exploration. Each month will feature new and exciting techniques using a variety of mediums. Preregistration is required for this free class at http://greatart.org/youth. Great River Arts, 122 First St. SE, Little Falls. Contact info@greatart.org or (320) 632-0960.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Wreaths for the Fallen Ceremony
A ceremony will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, beginning at 11 a.m., before thousands of Christmas wreaths are laid on veterans graves at the cemetery. For more information, contact John Thomas, (218) 829-6622 or visit www.WreathsForTheFallen.org.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Santa Day in Swanville
Swanville Santa Day, sponsored by the Swanville Lions, will be held from 10 a.m. - noon at the Senior Center in Swanville. Kids and their parents are invited to get their photos taken with Santa and enjoy hot chocolate and goodies and horse and buggy rides.
Saturday, Dec. 14
‘A Schommer & Shynes Christmas Time’ Holiday Show
Great River Arts in Little Falls will present “A Schommer & Shynes Christmas Time” an all-new night of holiday themed comedy, storytelling and music, at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Growers & Makers Holiday Market
With over 40 farmers, artisans, and artists displaying their work, the market becomes a one stop gift shop for the whole family. The Growers & Makers Holiday Market takes 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sprout MN, 609 13th Ave NE, Door 8, Little Falls.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Sensory Santa
“Sensory Santa” is a free event held at First United Church in Little Falls, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sensory Santa is an event offering understanding and acceptance for children of all ages of the special needs community, including those with Autism, Aspergers, Down Syndrome and physical limitations, all allowing them to meet Santa. Sensory fun and crafts will be available. Contact Sarah Okroi at (320) 237-5411 or sarah.okroi@yahoo.com.
Monday, Dec. 16
‘A Bugz Christmas’ at Upsala Elementary
Upsala Elementary students, grades K-3, will perform the Christmas Musical “A Bugz Christmas,” at 12:30 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. Students in grades 4-6 will present their Christmas Musical “Crazy Christmas” at 1:15 p.m. and at 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
Pierz Healy High School Band/Choir Concert
Students at Pierz Healy High School will present a band and choir concert at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
Monday, Dec. 16
Holiday Concert at LF Community High School
Students at Little Falls Community High School will present a 7:30 p.m. holiday concert in the high school auditorium that will feature the Jubileers, Jazz Band, Concert Choir and Window Ensemble. A reception will follow the concert.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Swanville Elementary Holiday Concert
Swanville Elementary School students will present a holiday themed concert at 1:30 p.m. in the school gym.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Holiday Lights Contest Winners announced in Upsala
The winners of the Upsala holiday lights contest will be voted on by the winner’s of last year’s contest.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Mary of Lourdes Middle School Christmas Program
Students at Mary of Lourdes Middle School will present their annual Christmas program at 1:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Christmas selections will be performed by the fifth grade band, middle school band, jazz band and middle school choir. There will also be a live nativity.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Pipe Organ Christmas Concert
Our Lady of Lourdes will be hosting a pipe organ Christmas concert at 3 p.m., featuring local organist Bill Messerschmidtz. A freewill offering will be taken with proceeds going to Oasis Central Minnesota.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas Blessing Dinner at Jordie’s in Bowlus
Jordie’s Trail Side Cafe in Bowlus will offer a home style dinner with all the fixings and desserts from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Christmas Day. Freewill offerings accepted, with donations going to local addiction programs in memory of Gary Currie.
