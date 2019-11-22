The tags for families in need are out or will be out in the community by Thanksgiving.
Christmas trees are up in many locations again this year. They are hanging on trees at Baby’s on Broadway, Bank of the West, Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, St. Mary’s Church, State Farm Insurance, Jordan Hansel, Sánchez Burritos, Fleet Farm and Walmart in Little Falls; Essentia Health in Pierz and Randall State Bank in Randall.
Those who wish can pick a tag up at these locations and return unwrapped items to those locations. Additional drop spots are located at Walgreen’s and Cricket Mobile.
Those who fill tags are asked to have their items returned by Dec. 15.
Many would rather make a cash donation instead of shopping. These people can drop their donation off at Pine Country Bank and ask it to be placed in the Holiday Gift Giving account. Donations can also be mailed to program organizer Judy Buckingham at 413 First St. NE, Little Falls, with checks payable to the “Holiday Gift Giving Program.”
Volunteers are always needed. Anyone interested in volunteering, can contact Buckingham at (320) 630-8497.
Items will be organized on Dec. 3, 6, 10 and 12. Organization will take place at the same location as the distribution, at the Lions/Green Building, 603 Fourth Ave. NE, Little Falls.
Volunteers will also be needed to shop and organize items from Dec. 17 – 20. Distribution will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. That day, the Friends of the Library will be handing out a book for each child. There will also be gift wrapping for families who would like that.
“Please consider either shopping for a tag making a cash donation or volunteering your time for this program,” Buckingham said. “It is amazing how, with everyone’s help, we can help every family that is in need this holiday season.”
