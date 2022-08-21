A week of fun with Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt (first clue at end of this article)
For nearly 40 years, the city of Pierz has welcomed people to its Oktoberfest celebration, held the last Sunday in August, which this year is Aug. 28. All the fun celebrates the city’s German heritage.
The popular annual medallion hunt officially kicks off the festival Sunday, Aug. 21, with the hunt running throughout the week. Daily clues can be found on the Morrison County Record’s website www.mcrecord.com and Facebook page, posted on the Pierz Commercial Club’s Facebook page and broadcast on the local radio station. The lucky person who finds the medallion and who has purchased an official Oktoberfest button will win $500 in Pierz Bucks. If the medallion is found before Thursday, a second hunt with a $100 prize will occur.
Oktoberfest buttons are available at many Pierz Area Commercial Club businesses for $5 each or three for $13. Button holders can visit participating businesses to match their Oktoberfest button number to win prizes.
Saturday, Aug. 27, a 5K Run for Hospice to benefit Horizon Health Hospice begins with registration at 7:30 a.m. At 8:15 a.m., a free kids run begins, and at 8:30 a.m., a 5K race which starts and finishes at Horizon Health, 26814 143rd St. Pierz. Folks can register at www.horiz onhealthservices.org or contact Katie at (320) 468-6451 for more information.
Oktoberfest begins in earnest at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, with the parade sponsored by the Pierz Lions. It typically features the Pierz High School Band, as well popular float entries. This year, the float contest includes categories such as “Patriotic,” “Original” and “Humorous.” To register a float in the parade, call (320) 468-6422. The parade route begins on First Avenue Southeast, goes along Edward Street, Third Avenue Northeast, Main Street and Park Avenue Southeast.
After the parade, the fun continues at Pierz Park, from 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. The Country Squeezers will perform in the beer garden and Social Security Express will be playing at the shelter.
A free shuttle bus runs all afternoon to provide free transportation to Pierz Park from the east and west parking lots of Pierz Healy High School only.
Activities available throughout the afternoon will be free pony rides, water wars, a petting zoo, inflatables, a kids’ tractor pull, a keg toss contest, ducky races, bingo, a display of remarkable reptiles and more.
No one will go hungry, as the grounds will be covered with food and beverage stands. Guests can enjoy homemade pie and ice cream, brats and kraut served by the Pierz Volunteer Fire Department, Gemuse and Haluski, kettle corn and shaved ice, mini doughnuts, cheese curds and of course, the beer garden will be open.
Visitors are encouraged to wear their Oktoberfest button to win prizes. Continuous treasure chest drawings and $50 in Pierz Bucks drawings will be held every half hour from 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. The grand prize drawing for $500 in Pierz Bucks will be held at 4:30 p.m.
First Clue: Sunday, Aug. 21
- It's time to suit up,
- It's that time of year,
- Time to get your rear in gear
Medallion Hunt Rules
1. You are looking for a round Pierz Oktoberfest medallion.
2. It is hidden on public property in the Pierz city limits.
3. Clues will be announced daily after 6 a.m. on Pierz Oktoberfest Facebook page, Morrison County Record website www.mcrecord.com and Facebook page, Little Falls Radio stations, as well as at participating businesses.
4. It is no higher than 6 feet above the ground, near river/ponds, in a construction zone, nor on the golf course and campground.
5. You need an Oktoberfest button to claim the prize of $500 Pierz Bucks donated by the Pierz Oktoberfest Committee.
6. If you think you have found the medallion, bring it to Pierz City Hall. If after hours, call (320) 630-3887.
7. In case the medallion is not found and claimed by 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, a drawing will be held Sunday afternoon at Pierz Park from all button holders to declare a winner.
8. Previous winners are ineligible to win again.
9. Always respect private and public property when out searching for the medallion. Have fun!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.