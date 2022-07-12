The Ag Learning Center at the Morrison County Fairgrounds is a fantastic location for families to find fun activities during the upcoming Morrison County Fair. Brenda Rudolph is the center’s director for the third year.
“The Ag Learning Center helps make ag accessible to the community,” she said. “For some people, the fair is their only ag resource. Some kids and families spend all day long at the Center.”
Activities for young fairgoers include corn grinding, egg picking and apple picking. The ever-popular “Raising a Farmer” Scavenger Hunt is back. The hunt starts at the Ag Learning Center and takes participants throughout the fairgrounds. While supplies last, successful hunters can win a free “Hans the Big Pig” T-shirt.
Hans is a Hampshire cross barrow pig that belongs to the Rudolph family. Brenda and her husband, Nathan and their children, Everett and Vivian, made Hans their pet pig by a series of events when he was a young thing.
“He saved himself by walking to the school bus,” Rudolph said.
Hans started out being Everett’s 4-H hog exhibit. Rather than ending up in a freezer, time got away from the family and before they knew it, Hans was spending time loose in the yard and even walking Everett to the school bus. He became the family’s mascot. His latest weight, recorded in 2021, was 1,060 pounds.
“Typically, barrows don’t get so big because they’re usually in the freezer long before that,” Rudolph said.
According to northernnester.com, “Boars can tip the scales at 650 pounds.” And Hans isn’t even a boar; he is a barrow – a neutered pig.
Hans is truly a pet and pampered by the Rudolphs. His favorite drink is Pepsi.
Hans first appeared at the fair in 2019 and he turned out to be one of the star attractions in the Ag Learning Center. He has gathered quite a following.
“We were walking around the fairgrounds during the fair last year and I heard a 5-year-old say to his friend, ‘Did you see that pig – he’s the biggest pig in the world!’” Rudolph said.
In addition to Hans and the scavenger hunt, families will find many more activities, including milking Maggie the Cow. Children can play with the Farmers Market setup and there are coloring pages to work on.
“One of the purposes of the Ag Learning Center is to offer hands-on activities for kids to get engaged,” Rudolph said. “There will be baby farm animals, although we’re not sure exactly what will be there yet. Last year, we had chicks, a calf and Hans.”
There is also the renowned Decorate a Bale contest, including the “coveted” traveling bale trophy. In 2021, Livestock Legends 4-H club took home the trophy.
To sign up for the bale decorating contest, people need to reserve a bale ahead of time. One large bale is provided, and individuals, groups and/or businesses can decorate however they want. The bales are situated throughout the fairgrounds. Sign up before July 15 by emailing Rudolph at brenda@raisingafarmer.com or calling/texting (320) 630-9485. The bales must be decorated by noon, Thursday, July 21.
Fairgoers vote for their favorite bales at the Ag Learning Center, one vote per person per day.
The upcoming 2022 fair will be held July 21, 22 and 23. Saturday the 23rd is Kids Day at the fair and there will be a special mural painting activity. Local artist Heidi Jeub, of the Tiny School of Art, will be doing the main sketch ahead of time. Fairgoers will do the painting on the canvas.
Families can make sure to put the learning center on their “can’t miss” list.
“Having the Ag Learning Center contributes a lot to the fair experience,” said Rudolph. “It’s another way for community members to be connected to agriculture. Kids learn best when the activities are hands-on and it’s a positive experience for them. When the kids go to other places in the fairgrounds, they can relate better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.