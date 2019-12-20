After a one-year hiatus, Christmas at Charlie’s Pizza is back and everyone is invited.
Last year was the first time in seven years that Charlie’s Pizza wasn’t open on Christmas Day to offer a place with food, friendship and fun to anyone who wanted it. That’s because, owner Charlie Peterka, who had so much fun doing it, was very ill.
This year, while he’s still not feeling the greatest, he and his wife, Candace, have decided the event is just too well-received in the community not to offer it.
“People encouraged us to do it again,” Charlie said.
From 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., everyone is welcome to enjoy soup, ice cream, cake, pizza, of course, and Charlie said he’s cooking up a big turkey.
“I’ll be going around serving sliced turkey,” he said.
As always, gifts will be wrapped and under the tree and Santa himself will be on hand to give them out.
Charlie said about $7,000 has been donated.
“People are very generous and have hearts of gold,” he said.
Coborn’s will donate funds for the soup, Little Falls Hardware Hank will donate several bicycles and a bunch of presents, and other donations will be offered for the event, as well as many volunteers, Charlie said.
“We’ll have some live music. We’re not sure who, yet,” he said.
Candace, who does the grocery shopping, and buys some of the Christmas gifts with donated funds to add to what Santa brings, helps set up the restaurant and organize tables.
“The little kids, when you see them get a gift that they want, the smiles on their faces — it’s very special, very meaningful,” Candace said. “It’s what Christmas is about.”
“It’s really nice that people give their Christmas and come and help us and help the community,” she said. “I think it makes everybody feel good to be able to give.”
In addition to community members volunteering, Charlie’s staff also volunteers their time Christmas Day.
One veteran is Wyatt Waldoch, who will be there as always, helping whip up the pizzas. This year, Candace said he will be joined by his girlfriend, Erin.
Paul Wippler at Little Falls Hardware Hank said the store has been helping out since the Peterkas started the event.
“We get him some bikes. He gets some cash donations and buys bikes with it and we just double it,” Wippler said. “I think we’re getting him six or seven bikes this year.”
Wippler said the event was missed in the community last year.
“It is a great thing and it was sorely missed last year. I know a lot of people felt bad about it, but it’s good that it’s back on the radar this year,” he said.
“We’re looking forward to helping him. He does all of the work. We think it’s a great deal. Whatever he asks, we tend to give him,” Wippler said. “It’s hard to tell him no.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.