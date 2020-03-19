AA meetings that are held at Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue Northwest in Little Falls daily are continuing with a little change.
If more than 10 people show up, people who may not need a meeting are volunteering to wait or people are offered a chance to come back at the end of of the first meeting.
Those meetings are held Sundays, at 9 a.m. and at 8 p.m.; Mondays at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; Tuesdays at noon to 1 p.m.; Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and again at 8 p.m.; Thursdays at 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.; Fridays at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
People can call (320) 632-1875 for information.
The hotline for AA meeting 24-hour assistance is $320) 202-1895.
