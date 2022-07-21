The Little Falls Bakery held a fundraiser July 14, in memory of Shawn Authier, who died on that date in 2021. The Bakery sold raspberry bismarcks (Shawn’s favorite) with teal and blue icing, the colors associated with suicide awareness.
Proceeds from the sale of the bismarcks were donated to the newly-founded Shawn Authier Memorial Scholarship and amounted to $776.43, which was matched by the Authier family. The scholarship will be awarded to students in the Marine, Motorcycle and Powersports Technician course at Alexandria Technical and Community College. That is the course that Shawn Authier graduated from, before being employed at Minnesota Inboard in Baxter. The Lattimers said they sold out of the bismarcks early and were surprised that the colorful treats sold so quickly. Jorgia Authier, Shawn’s widow, said she was grateful that the Little Falls Bakery held the fundraiser and for the community support. Her hope is that people become aware of mental health issues. A new suicide and crisis hotline has been implemented in Minnesota. Anyone considering suicide can call 988 for help. Pictured above are (from left): Minnesota Inboard General Manager Mike Achterkirch; Brandon Lattimer with the Little Falls Bakery; Jorgia Authier; and Little Falls Bakery owners Dawn and Mike Lattimer. At right, the colorful raspberry bismarcks that sold out surprisingly fast, July 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.