Shawn Janson remembers going to Hartmann’s with his father when he was a child.
Generations of kids growing up in Pierz have shared a similar experience. The business has been a staple in the community since 1895. What separates Janson from those other children, however, is that he grew up to one day own the business.
“There’s even sometimes now where I look around and I’m in awe,” he said Tuesday, sitting in the office of the hardware store. “I’m like, ‘Huh. We really did it, you know?’ It’s cool. It’s a cool feeling.”
Janson and his wife, Ashley, took over the business on April 10, and they know they have some big shoes to fill. Lloyd and Donna Boeder have owned what is now Hartmann’s Hardware Hank and Lloyd’s Discount Liquor since 1974. In all, not including part-time work in high school, Lloyd has been a part of the business for 51 years.
“You look at the years of service that Lloyd’s given our community,” Shawn said. “I don’t know that that can ever be duplicated, really.”
A storied history
Lloyd is the third generation of ownership since the business was founded by his grandfather, Phillip Hartmann, in 1895 as a hardware store, saddle shop and post office. While being owned by the same family, the building at 105 Third Ave. NW, in Pierz, has also been a John Deere implement, a grocery store, a clothing store and more.
Lloyd’s father and three of his brothers purchased the business in the late 1920s and owned it until 1974. At that time, the building was home to a hardware store, a grocery store in the middle and a clothing store in the front. That is when Lloyd, his brother and his cousin took over the business. Lloyd bought them out in 1988 to become the sole proprietor.
The business has also seen its share of changes under his leadership. The grocery store closed in 1992, leaving the hardware store — which expanded — in the back and clothing up front. Four years later, the clothing store closed and Lloyd’s Discount Liquor opened in its place.
“In order to stay competitive and to compete and to make money, we needed to change what we were doing for the times,” Lloyd said. “That was the biggest change.”
Since then, Lloyd has run the hardware portion of the business while Donna has taken care of everything at the liquor store. Prior to that, she managed the grocery and clothing parts of the business.
Lloyd said it has always been a healthy partnership.
“She was on one end and I was on the other end,” he said. “We each had our business in one building together, but still, she made the decisions for up there and I made them for back here. That worked out really well; no problems.”
A family business
After 51 years at the store, however, the Boeders decided it was time to take a step back. Though Lloyd still plans to help out at the hardware store, at 73, he wants to spend time with his 11 grandchildren who live nearby.
He said they felt “blessed” when Shawn and Ashley Janson came along and were interested in purchasing the business.
“We both had that vision to own our own business,” Shawn said. “We wanted to own a business in Pierz because we are very proud of our community. The timing was right for us to make a move. I’ve been in this store quite a bit growing up; coming in the store. It was always kind of just something I wanted to do. Both Ashley and I were on board to do it, so here we are.”
Prior to purchasing Hartmann’s and Lloyd’s, Shawn worked for 20 years at Bob’s Lumber and Supply. Though he admitted he still has a lot to learn, he entered with some knowledge of the hardware industry. Ashley, meanwhile, does more of her work behind the scenes, according to Shawn. She works full-time at the Marshik Agency in Little Falls.
Though she is not at Hartmann’s/Lloyd’s every day — that may change someday — Shawn was quick to point out that Ashley plays a vital role within the operation.
“I obviously couldn’t do this without her,” he said. “We have one little one at home who’s 1 year and 5 months and another one on the way. It’s going to be a busy summer for us, but it’s good.”
Being a young family themselves, Shawn said it is important for he and Ashley to provide an atmosphere at the store that is welcoming to the whole family. He looks back fondly on the time he spent in the store as a kid and hopes that will continue under his leadership.
“It’s a bigger picture,” he said. “I envision a family-type store. I’m very family-oriented. I love it when the kids come in with their parents. I just remember coming in with my dad, you know, when I was little. That’s kind of the vibe and the feel that I want to continue.”
That vibe is no different than what Boeder has gone for during his time as owner. Over the years he has formed many friends with local contractors, community members and folks just passing through on their way up north.
For Lloyd, being a part of the community is not only what has sustained the business for 126 years — it is the last of three hardware stores that were open in Pierz when he took ownership — it is also what has made it a great experience for him. Being able to serve the community and help his neighbors has kept him going for more than five decades.
“People in this area are very loyal,” he said. “They know they can depend on us; they can call us any time to get service.
“(People come) through in the summertime as the people head up to the lakes, and over the years you build a lot of friendships — first with the older people and now with their kids and grandkids,” he added.
‘A special community’
During his time at Bob’s Lumber, Shawn said he was able to get a good glimpse of the important role local businesses play in everything that goes on within a community. He said from supporting the youth to local causes, he wants his business to have a reputation of contributing to the community.
Again, from that standpoint, he knows they have some big shoes to fill.
“It’s a good working relationship between the people and the businesses,” Lloyd said. “Everybody works together to get something done. I know a lot of towns wish they had as much going on as we do. There’s always something going on in Pierz, with all the different events that we put on. People say, ‘You people are fortunate.’ We say, ‘We know that.’”
“It’s a special community,” Shawn added. “It really is.”
Shawn is already seeing some of that community support as the business transitions from one owner to the next. Lloyd said that change has, so far, been relatively seamless.
That is thanks, in large part, to the support the Jansons have received since taking ownership.
“Having all the employees stay on was big for me,” Shawn said. “They’re going to help me learn what’s going on around here. Having Lloyd here has been a tremendous help, and keeping here for a little while, at least.”
Familiar feelings
To that, Lloyd said he has no plans to leave the business entirely. He hopes to still work a few days a week and whenever Shawn needs him. Not only does that act as a benefit to the new owner, it also helps Lloyd remain active in the community — along with the business to which he’s devoted two-thirds of his life.
“Most everybody that comes in I know, so it makes it easy,” Lloyd said. “It’s more social, as well as business. But when you do something you enjoy, it’s not really work.”
He is confident in the future of the business under the Jansons’ leadership. He said Shawn and Ashley are “good for the community” and that he and Donna are “very fortunate and happy” to have found owners so passionate about the business and who desire to keep its core values intact.
That enthusiasm is already obvious. Just one month into his ownership, Shawn is already having some of the same feelings Lloyd described after 51 years.
“We’re excited, obviously, as new owners,” Shawn said. “If you’re not excited, there’s probably something wrong. I enjoy it. I look forward to it. I tell Ashley every night, ‘I’m excited to get up and get back to work.’”
