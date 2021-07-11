Community rallies around ‘Can Man’ after broken hip

Throughout his life, Marvin Reinhart of Little Falls has always given back to the community one way or another. Besides picking up cans and trash in various locations, he is ready to help anyone, friend or stranger, whenever the opportunity arises. It is simply the right thing to do, he said.
That is how he has lived his life regardless of what city he has called “home.” Now 82 years old, he has lived in little Falls since 1991, and has made many friends throughout the years.
“He is always willing to help,” said his neighbor and friend, Jim Pettit.
A few weeks ago, when Reinhart was helping a woman put boxes in a dumpster, he lost his balance, fell and broke his hip. While the memory of the accident is still traumatizing, Reinhart said he never knew how many people would be there for him when he needed help. It touches his heart greatly; more than words can truly describe.
After falling and breaking his hip while he was helping a lady, many in the community embraced the opportunity to give back to Marvin “the Can…
“It means so much to me,” he said.
Reinhart was nicknamed “the Can Man” after many in the community watched him pick up cans people had thrown away. Living at Pine Grove Manor, he started picking up cans in the nearby baseball park to make ends meet. As he went around, he also started picking up the trash. It is a gesture the workers with the city of Little Falls have come to appreciate, as well, Pettit said.
“You could tell by the condition of the park that Marvin hadn’t been there after he broke his hip,” Pettit said.
As a way to thank him for all of his help and willingness to give back to the community, a multitude of people who had been touched by his kindness in one way or another got together and had a special wagon built for him. That way, it will be easier for him to collect cans, said his friend Kathy Kuebelbeck.
Because collecting cans has been a way for Reinhart to survive, he was initially very worried that he wouldn’t be able to do that until his hip healed. However, many of those who rallied around him started collecting cans for him and have the checks made out to Reinhart once the cans are turned in.
A can collection has also been set up for Reinhart by the hockey rink on the west side of Little Falls.
“That’s how people can help him — by donating aluminum cans that have preferably been crushed,” Pettit said.
Looking back, Reinhart said it was initially his brother, Kenny, who led him to come to Little Falls. Kenny has since passed, but the memory of his brother remains close to his heart.
Originally born in Ortonville, Reinhart traveled to various places. For most of his life, he worked as a professional tower climber and inspected, maintained and repaired radio towers.
He recalls one time when he observed a police squad turn around below to ask for his help. About eight miles from where Reinhart was working, a man had climbed another tower, but had frozen out of fear on top and couldn’t get down. Reinhart climbed the tower, put a harness on him and lowered him to the ground.
While Reinhart’s climbing days may be over, he will continue to help people in various ways as much as he is able. Tom Yestar, who has known Reinhart for nearly three decades, said he appreciates everything the man has done. Not only for him, but for his family.
“He has always been so nice and helpful,” he said.
While Reinhart was recovering from the hip fracture, several of his supporters gathered around the new wagon they had built and took a photo. The photo was then framed and given to him. It means a lot to him as it is a sweet reminder of how many truly care.
He is looking forward to using the wagon once he has healed.
