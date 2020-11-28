A community organization known for being on the front lines in the battle against child abuse is going by a different name these days.
What was once known as the Morrison County Child Protection Team has, after 31 years, rebranded to Morrison County Family Connections (MCFC).
“I think people get us confused with actual Child Protective Services,” said MCFC Treasurer Mel Erickson. “That’s not how we want to be known.”
Although there has always been an emphasis on preventing child abuse, Logan Swendsrud, a juvenile justice social worker for Morrison County, said the old name didn’t capture the group’s desire to work with the whole family. The group has been putting that focus front and center since its re-branding and the launch of MCFC’s Facebook page.
Changes in everyday life due to the spread of COVID-19 allowed MCFC to redirect its funding to beefing up its presence on social media. Just before Halloween, the group started to upload weekly a brief video containing tips for parents, such as no-drama discipline and Halloween safety.
“Once the content got out, it took off like wildfire,” Swendsrud said. “It was a smart move on our part to make the move when we did.”
Erickson said the videos give parents an easy place to access information on their own schedule. The content, while free for the consumer, is paid for by MCFC, allowing group members to ensure they’re putting out quality tips and information.
In wanting to make sure the content is top-notch, Swendsrud said it has also opened doors for MCFC to collaborate with community partners. That helps point parents and families in the right direction to get the information or resources they need before a bad situation escalates into something much worse.
“That’s why it’s important we have groups like Morrison County Family Connections,” Erickson said. “We can connect people to resources and help head off something that could put them down a path that leads to child abuse.”
She gave an example of a mother who had Child Protective Services called on her for leaving her child in a locked vehicle while she ran into a store. The woman, she said, was a first-time mother with a lot of stress happening in her life and didn’t even realize what she was doing was wrong.
“This was a loving parent who just didn’t have that information that they needed,” Erickson said.
“If we can take some work off of Child Protective Services by doing some of the front-end work, that’s good for everybody,” Swendsrud added.
For the first time under its new name, MCFC is ready to embark on its biggest fundraiser of the year: the Radiothon to End Child Abuse.
The radiothon and accompanying online auction have grown to a collaboration between five counties since Morrison County Child Protection Team joined in 2012. Both Erickson and Swendsrud said the fundraiser accounts for about two-thirds of the non-profit’s annual budget; typically garnering about $8,000.
Any funds received from auction items put up by Morrison County businesses or pledges made to MCFC during the radiothon, stay local. They will be used to help the group further its current initiative of helping families through online and social media channels.
Bidding on the auction is open for 24 hours, beginning at noon, Thursday, Dec. 3. Auction items are already being posted at www.brainerd.com/radiothon and can be viewed along with a description and value of each item at any time.
Erickson said several local businesses have put gift cards and gift baskets up for auction. There are also items such as jewelry, sunglasses, golf and hunt certificates and much more.
Anyone interested in bidding on an item can call (218) 454-1589 during the Radiothon to End Hunger or, to make a monetary donation, call (218) 454-1584. The event will be broadcast live on 106.7 WJJY, 107.5 the PowerLoon, B 93.3 and COOL 103.5.
“Even with the situation with COVID, we still have a lot of auction items coming in,” Swendsrud said. “Our community really does band together for this every year. It’s been awesome and heartwarming to see.”
