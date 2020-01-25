Government officials, farmers, conservationists and concerned citizens attended a forum run by Our Mississippi Our Future (OMOF) supporters to discuss the future of one of the longest rivers in the country.
Moderator Stacy Zeigler started the forum off with a speech about what the river means to her.
“I grew up in southwestern Minnesota, where water resources were already significantly damaged 35 years ago. Now, many of the lakes are so badly damaged with pollution and invasive species that it is not possible to navigate them at all, and it’s not recommended that you fish or swim in many of them. Up here, we don’t see that reality, but it can be easy to take the beauty for granted, so we need to consider what we send down stream as well as what we have around us,” she said.
The mission of OMOF to help preserve the positive qualities of local waters is something Zeigler admires. She said that if people aren’t mindful, the headwaters of the Mississippi could end up in a condition that would be hard to undo.
The Mississippi headwaters area covers 13 million acres of central Minnesota.
Zeigler believes that attendees of the forum were there because they know something must be done to protect clean water in the state.
“All of the lakes, rivers and groundwater are crucial to our survival and our way of life,” she said.
The Mississippi headwaters area provides drinking water, fuels the economy, houses biodiversity and supplies industries with resources, Zeigler said.
The two hour forum included information on threats facing the river, actions that need to be taken, research on factors affecting the headwaters and allowed locals to discuss their concerns on the matter.
OMOF is a conservation campaign supporting the protection and restoration of the Mississippi River, with 3,000 supporters throughout the state. Zeigler said the river supplies 2.5 million Minnesotans with drinking water, while other resident’s drinking water comes from ground.
Minnesota’s waters supports a $15 billion tourism and recreation industry. Zeigler informed attendees that land use is leading to a loss of natural areas. Since 2010, more than 500,000 acres in the headwaters area have been converted to urban development and agricultural use.
Todd Holman, from the Nature Conservancy, said that from 2008 to 2012, 200,000 acres were converted from forest to other land uses in the western part of the Mississippi headwaters.
“Two hundred thousand acres of changes in those areas makes a big difference, so we have to think about how to do that wisely,” he said.
Holman, the Mississippi headwater program director said he oversees conservation and partnership efforts in the area. At the Nature Conservancy, he advocates for state bonding dollars to fund programs that protect water and working forests.
A St. Cloud State University student spoke about the crucial need to protect the well being of the river for the economy and the people. Benny Thoms-Warzecha said he grew up in the area and has a passion for protecting the Mississippi.
“Natural land such as forests, grasslands and wetlands act as nature’s filtration system and keep our waters clean. However, our water quality is at a rapid risk of declining. Pollution is increasing in regions as the Mississippi headwaters are converted by development, farming and industry away from these natural filtration systems. These changes increase both the pollutants entering the system and reduce the existence and effectiveness of the natural filters,” he said.
The Minnesota River basin has already seen the impacts of extensive land conversion, said Thoms-Warzecha. He said at the current rate, the Mississippi headwaters could see the same effects.
“Cleaning up water that has already been significantly impaired is expensive,” he said. “The estimated cost for cleaning up the Minnesota river is about $2 billion. If water in the Mississippi headwaters region becomes impaired, it could cost closer to $4 billion to clean it up.”
Thoms-Warzecha said it is much less costly to invest in protecting clean waters than to clean up contaminated water.
Some solutions he suggested include: helping farmers with conservation practices to improve soil and reduce runoff, helping cities to reduce storm water runoff, and working with private landowners interested in conservation easements to protect their land.
The problem is, Thoms-Warzecha said, the conservation efforts needed out-paces the funding available, and that state and local government investments are needed.
In 2008, 56% of Minnesotans voted yes on a legacy amendment to increase sales tax in order to fund programs like the Clean Water Fund, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
Legislatures have tried to use funds for other priorities, Thoms-Warzecha said. And on top of new investments of state resources, $10 million in bond dollars are needed for the conservation work required to keep waters clean.
After several groups discussed matters around OMOF and the Mississippi headwaters, City Administrator Jon Radermacher said his group made several good points.
He said people need to be thinking about making sacrifices to maintain and utilize land by river to protect it. Radermacher said he was glad that the City Wastewater Superintendent Matt Streit attended the forum because Radermacher believes Streit is instrumental in protecting the water locally.
When city officials gathered for a panel, they were initially asked what challenges were most pressing to them.
“As far as the city is concerned, the challenge is to do the right thing. I don’t think that the river or any environmental thing should be political. I think it should be the right thing to do. We are gifted with a beautiful river which I fished on a lot of a child, and we need to take care of it so it is of equal or better quality when we leave this earth for the next generation,” Mayor Greg Zylka said.
Other panel members included: county board members Mike Wilson and Randy Winscher, Royalton Mayor Andrea Lauer, and Nature Conservancy representative Stephanie Pinkalla.
Pinkalla said she represents the Conservancy at the state capital to vouch for prioritized conservation efforts.
“We’re fortunate to be in a place where people have been thinking about the consequences of the choices on their land for a long time, but we know not everyone is doing that. The problem that were facing is that with all the threats and fires and crises our state legislature has to deal with, that they forget about the important things that we care about,” she said.
The more people bring up an issue the more government officials will listen, said Pinkalla. She said people need to get their attention about why preventing a water crisis is better than dealing with it after the fact.
The Nature Conservancy is the primary organization for the OMOF campaign and works on conservation efforts worldwide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.