By Amanda Rasinski
Staff Writer
“Everybody knows Kathy Huebner.” A statement each of her friends and family gave in their own comments about their beloved community sweetheart. That love was shown in the form of a parade, June 4, when Huebner returned home to Little Falls from a hospital stay after being diagnosed with Leukemia.
When long time friend and coworker Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka heard Huebner was coming home, he wanted to plan something special. A line of fire trucks, police vehicles, family and friends drove past Huebner’s home to wish her well and welcome her home.
Zylka said he’s known Huebner for years, and remembers hiring her at Coborn’s 20 years ago.
“Kathy and I have a very close relationship,” he said. “She’s just an amazing young lady and she’s always got such a positive outlook on everything.”
When Zylka had cancer himself, he said Huebner was very supportive and he wanted to return the favor to his friend with “a heart of gold.”
“For all that she’s done for our community, nobody deserves it more than her,” he said.
According to her loved ones, Huebner has committed herself to several local fundraisers, has participated in Relay for Life as well as winning medals in the Special Olympics.
Another lifelong friend, Leeanne Grosso, who went to high school with Huebner, said when she heard about the parade, she made a point to spread the word.
“I just love her to death and she’s everyone’s number one buddy,” Grosso said. “We just wanted to make sure she felt loved when she got home,” she said.
Grosso, a basketball player, coach and phy-ed teacher for Little Falls Schools has spent years with Huebner involved in various sports. Huebner has been a manager for volleyball, basketball, helps with the swim team and attends nearly every basketball and hockey game, Grosso said. The sports lover was awarded a 2018 Hall of Fame Award for Manager at the Little Falls Community Schools.
“She just has a big heart and always wants to help everybody,” Grosso said. “It’s unreal what she would do.”
Grosso recalled when Huebner, or “Huebie” as her friends call her, would make homemade posters for player lockers or knit different mementos in support of Little Falls sports teams.
“She cheered me on when I played high school basketball,” Grosso said.
The team she played for won the title in 1980, and Huebner, a year younger, went to every game.
“She was and is an important motivator for me. She has more energy than anybody,” Grosso said.
A mutual friend of Grosso and Huebner, Jerome Valentine, has known Huebner since she was a young girl.
“We’re very good friends,” he said.
Valentine also works at Coborn’s and used to take his morning breaks with Huebner so they could chat. He noted her love for dark chocolate and her cat, Ali, Ali cat. He also spoke of Huebner’s love of sports and dedication to community fundraisers, passions that aren’t looked over by the community.
At the parade, Valentine said Huebner lit up with joy.
“I think that it meant as much to the people that got to see Kathy as to Kathy herself, that’s how special she is to all the people. It was very nice to see her,” he said.
Her sister-in-law, Judy Huebner, was heading over to visit Kathy when the parade was driving by. She said Kathy looked so excited at the people who came to welcome her home with balloons and flowers and a welcome home honk of the cars.
Judy said she has known Kathy for nearly 30 years, since marrying her brother.
“She’s always very happy. She’s just a joy,” she said.
