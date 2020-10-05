Communication is essential during rescue missions

When a child or adult goes missing, time is of the essence. Many times it can mean the difference between life and death. That is why communication between agencies and others who are searching is key.
One way to improve communication skills and response time is through training.
“Time can be the biggest thing and if we have done it once before, even in a training, we have a rough idea of how we are going to approach it,” said Garrett Doucette, vice president of Upsala First Response and a firefighter with the Upsala Fire Department.
In a joint effort, several fire departments and first response teams from Upsala, Bowlus and Grey Eagle, the Central Lakes College (CLC), North Link III, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team trained rescue missions at a farm near Upsala, Saturday, Sept. 26.
As the training exercise was held at no cost to the local fire departments and first response teams, Doucette said he really appreciates that CLC, North Link III and the Minnesota State Patrol dedicated time to train them. It is not every day that they have the opportunity to train rescue missions with helicopters.
“We may come across these instances, but not often enough that we are trained on it. We trained on house fires and CPR all the time because we do those all the time. We don’t do it very often for these type of situations,” Doucette said.
In the morning, the first responders and firefighters received classroom training to get a better insight to what is expected when working with different air care groups, such as safety aspects while working around a helicopter, setting up a landing zone, setting up an incident command center, how to communicate over radios, how to conduct searches in the field and more.
Afterward they had two training exercises at the farm. Before the firefighters and first responders arrived to the site, Upsala first responder Danielle Haus brought Upsala safety officer Steve Hansen and firefighter Brandon Voller and two instructors from CLC to different areas near the farm.
During the first exercise, a ground crew was dispatched to find two of them and once found, notified the helicopter of the location. The second time, the helicopter, piloted by Chief Captain, Lt. Craig Benz with the Minnesota State Patrol, found the remaining mock missing persons with help of an imaging thermal camera.
Mike Aspness, captain with the St. Paul Fire Department and program coordinator for the Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team, enjoyed the joint training exercise.
“I really enjoyed working with these guys and getting to know them,” he said.
Aspness said the majority of a rescue mission is done by those on the ground. Sometimes the terrain is so hazardous, that it is safer to strap a victim in a harness and short haul him or her out with a helicopter haul line.
“They carry the ball 99 yards and we may help them with that last yard, but it is their rescue and we’re just happy to help out,” he said.
One thing Aspness also liked about the training exercise is that it gave the firefighters and first responders the opportunity to learn more about what the Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team is capable of doing and through it can make a better decision in the field whether or not the air rescue team would be able to help them.
“If we get halfway there and are informed, ‘We don’t need you, perfect, glad to hear it worked out,’” Aspness said.
While the training exercises were a success, the physical training gave firefighters and first responders a greater insight into what they can expect during a rescue mission. Upsala Fire Chief Jay Baggenstoss said the most challenging aspect was to hear the radio communication when the helicopter was hovering right above him.
“When they are hovering that low, the leaves are blowing all around you and you hear it. It kind of blows you around too, which makes it kind of interesting,” he said.
Hearing every radio communication is very important. Missing one can easily lead to one continuing going into one direction when the rest have turned in another or even that an area goes unchecked.
At Saturday’s training, Budrow ran the incident command center. It’s a very hectic task. While one person is calling in, the helicopter may be asking for a place to land while another individual is relaying other important information. Part of it also includes documenting times when certain things happened for legality purposes. In order for communication to run smoothly, only one person at a time should talk.
While addresses are used to communicate location emergencies, in some instances, such as in the middle of the woods, there is no physical address. At those times, emergency responders depend on either a general description of the geographical area or global positioning system (GPS) coordinates.
“If you are calling from a cellphone, we can get GPS coordinates from that cellphone, which gives us more of an exact location. If we don’t have the physical address, it takes more resources and manpower to find it, said Fire/EMS Program Director Eric Makowski Budrow with CLC.
“If we don’t have a physical location, it takes more resources and manpower to find it. Communication is even more important then. Communication will make or break an incident and I think everyone had that enforced. It went great today,” he said.
Handpicked from a drawing, Voller and Hansen had a blast being rescued and flown through the air. It is an experience neither will forget.
“It was amazing,” Hansen said.
Firefighter Nick Johnson, who owns the farm where the training was held, was in charge of accountability during both rescue scenarios and spent time in the incident command center as well as in the field. Accountability involves keeping track of everyone, including the victims.
“You don’t want to come back with less people than when you went out there,” he said.
Part of that responsibility also includes directing people in the right direction, communicating any changes and doing whatever is necessary to make it an effective search.
The search on the ground is done by the searchers walking, as possible, in a horizontal line. How far apart they are spread out depends on the vegetation. For instance, in tall and thick grass, they may be about three feet apart, but in the corn field where they located Voller, they were able to spread out to six to eight feet.
There are many benefits to different agencies training together. One of them being familiar with one another, something that can be beneficial once they meet again during an incident.
“Usually you see a helicopter when someone is having a bad day, not because of training. The more face time you get with some of these people when they land, you know you can trust them and know they will do a great job,” Johnson said.
Benz also had a great time meeting and getting to know people.
“So often so much of my job as a trooper is behind walls or not face to face, so my favorite part was interacting with the rescue teams,” he said.
Training for various incidents and scenarios prepares emergency workers for the situation. It also gives them more confidence when they are faced with a real situation. In turn, it can also save time as they rely on their training, Budrow said.
After the training exercises, the group of 30 to 40 emergency personnel gathered and debriefed about the exercises. Prepared for just about anything, including a nosy turkey, who Johnson chased away, they all concluded it had been a great, fun and informative day.
