The County Board voted Tuesday to set their annual salary, raising it to $32,884.80, a 2% increase from 2019. The increase is an adjustment based on the cost of living and is reflected in other county employee salaries as well, said County Administrator Deb Gruber.
In 2018, the Commissioners voted 3-2 to give themselves a 3% raise for 2019.
The commissioner board member salary is funded by the levy set each year.
Gruber said that commissioners only receive a salary and options for Healthpartners Insurance and mileage reimbursements, which are similar benefits for other county staff. They do not receive any per diem income for their duties.
Board members are offered three insurance options based on need and can select family average size as well, the plans include automatic enrollment in long-term disability and life insurance.
Members are eligible for mileage reimbursements to attend various government meetings, training sessions or planning commission site visits.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur was the only member to vote against the increase.
“We discussed it in the budget meeting and at that time I informed everybody I’d be opposed to this,” he said.
The motion carried, 4-1.
