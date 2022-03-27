Colorectal cancer, more common than people know

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States and is very prevalent in Minnesota, for reasons unknown, said Dr. Emil Lou with University of Minnesota Medical School.
“There are about 150,000 new cases of people getting colon or rectal cancers in the U.S. each year,” he said.
As it is one of few cancers there are good detections tools available for, Lou encourages men and women, who are 45 and older to get screened.
Lou said that initially the age of recommendation to be screened was 50. The screening was also recommended to individuals under 50, if they had a close relative who had colorectal cancer. Since then, as more research has been done, conversation was spurred to lower the age to 45.
“We’ve had more research done to show that people born in the 1990s actually have a two or three fold higher risk of getting colon or rectal cancer in their lifetime, compared to people born in the 1950s,” he said.
Exactly why that is remains unknown, but a variety of factors have been considered. Lou said what researchers do know is that only 5% to 10% of colorectal cancers are potentially hereditary.
“In other words, two people have children and they pass along genes that increase the risk that when those children get older, they will develop colorectal cancer. But that also means that 90% to 95% is not hereditary,” Lou said.
While there are many factors that play a role in the development of colorectal cancers, Lou said regular use or abuse of tobacco, alcohol, a sedentary lifestyle and certain types of diets are associated with less risk and others more with high risk.
Lou said that research also shows an indication that as diabetes and obesity has been on the rise in the United States the last few decades, they may also be associated with high risks of colorectal cancer.
“But you know, for every time I say something like that, I can think of a patient who’s young, who bikes eight miles a day and eats the most organic of diets and does everything, quote, ‘right.’ Everything you imagine it would take to live a healthy life, but still gets intestinal or colorectal cancers and we are still trying to solve those mysteries,” he said.
Symptoms of colorectal cancer include stools that look thinner than normal, changes in bowel habits, bright red or very dark blood in the stool, discomfort in the abdomen, such as bloating, cramps and gas pains, diarrhea, constipation and more.
“No matter what someone’s age is, they should get evaluated and colorectal cancer has to be at least considered and screened for,” Lou said.
Having had close friends and family members affected by cancer, including rectal cancers, Lou strives to make a difference as well as raise awareness about.
“Catching this earlier could mean a better prognosis, it could mean a chance to a cure as opposed to the cancers that go undetected or delayed detection and by the time they’re found, it might not be curable,” he said.
Lou, who is the medical director of the clinical trials office, said he and others are trying to bring innovative clinical trials to help address this by bringing novel therapies.
“We know that current forms of chemotherapy don’t have the ability to cure these kinds of cancers, but maybe new forms of therapy, like immunotherapy, might have a chance to do that,” Lou said.
One novel type of immunotherapy study that is done at the University of Minnesota is with the help of CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors.
“We’re the only site in the world that has it. It arose out of research done here at the University of Minnesota. Not in my lab, but in collaborators’ labs, in collaboration with a prominent lab that has been studying immunotherapy for many decades at the National Cancer Institute,” he said.
The CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors can be used by researchers to change the DNA of animal, plants and microorganisms with extremely hight precision, Lou said. Its inventors, Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry 2020 for discovering the genetic scissors.
Lou said the genetic scissors enables them to cut apart DNA that’s preventing the immune system from being unleashed for recognizing cancer.
As part of the medical trial for the treatment, Lou said that the University of Minnesota has enrolled patients with cancers that are considered incurable. A portion of the tumor is removed to retrieve immune cells in it, and then retrain the cells in a lab to become more powerful. Then, a few months later, that portion of the retrained tumor is returned to the person. As a result, the retrained immune cells are able to fight the cancer, he said.
