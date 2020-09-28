Collision: More than just a fender bender

It isn’t unusual for drivers who are involved in collisions to try to pressure another driver to not report the accident to the police. It can be for a variety of reasons that they don’t want them to, such as not having insurance, fear their premium will increase and more, said Rachel Czech, co-owner of Petersen Body Shop in Little Falls.
However, she encourages those who are involved in accident that involves another vehicle, person or property to make a police report. While people may think that they will be able to recall every detail of the accident several weeks later, Rachel said the mind has a way of altering his or her perception.
“There are always two sides to every story and when the police are involved, they are kind of the mediator between the two parties and things are recorded so no one can go back on their word or say something happened that didn’t happen,” she said.
After the police have been called to an accident, it is always good to contact the insurance company to let them know what has happened, Rachel said. Going through the process of insurance claims to getting in to get the vehicle repaired can be a long process.
“Some people may want to try to pay it out of pocket rather than to run it through insurance,” she said.
While that may be more cost effective for older cars depending on the damage, the repair costs for newer vehicles are usually a lot more. That’s because newer vehicles have more advanced systems that impacted by the collision, especially during the winter months when the plastic is cold and more brittle.
“Back in the day on the older cars, a bumper repair cost was about $200. Now, like for my car, you’re looking at $2,000,” she said.
Rachel said the difference in cost for her 2016 model car is related to the different safety systems are in place, such as the lane departure system that detects the lines in her lane and corrects it if she starts to veer.
A lot of the newer cars are also equipped with park sensors front and back.
“It’s nice to have the safety features, but it’s very expensive to repair and replace,” she said.
Since bumpers are made to absorb a lot of the impact in an accident, Rachel said that people may assume nothing is damaged if the bumper isn’t broken. However, the impact may have broken something inside the car.
How an accident occurs and how the driver responds can also make a difference in what their deductible will be and how it affects their insurance coverage.
One vehicle that is currently being repaired at the Petersen Body Shop, was damaged in several places after the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer and went into the ditch instead.
Rachel said it is better to hit an animal head on than to swerve. While striking an animal falls under comprehensive coverage, a collision as a result of swerving for an animal is considered to be a collision insurance claim.
“Comprehensive is considered an act of God, something that is out of their (or another driver’s) control, like an animal in the roadway,” she said.
A vehicle is also usually less damaged when hitting an animal head on in comparison to leaving the roadway.
The first step toward getting a vehicle repaired after an accident is to get an estimate of what it will cost. It is also important for the owner to find out exactly what their insurance will cover. Otherwise, the owner will be responsible for the difference.
Each insurance company operates differently. While many rely on body shops, such as the Petersen Body Shop, to estimate the cost and to take photos of the damages, some insurance companies conduct their own estimates. Rachel estimates that overall it takes about four to six weeks for a vehicle to be repaired after an accident. Sometimes it’s also just a matter of getting it into a repair shop.
“People may not always think about all that it takes. A lot of times people just want to drop off their car to get it fixed and come back to pick it up; knowing it is repaired to the condition it was in prior to the accident and trust that everything that was damaged was fixed,” Rachel said.
At Petersen Body Shop, the employees have seen just about everything.
“Every vehicle is different, every repair is different,” Rachel said.
Rachel and her husband, Cory, purchased the body shop in January 2019 after the previous owner retired. Although the shop changed ownership, Cory said there wasn’t much a difference as he had managed the day-to-day things at the shop for the last few years.
Cory started working at Petersen Body Shop 25 years ago at age 16 as part of the on the job training program the Little Falls Community High School offered. Both he and Rachel, who are high school sweethearts, studied auto body.
“I pretty much started because I needed gas money,” he said.
Before long, he was taking things apart and putting them back together and learned more and more as time went by. Now he does just about everything.
Although Rachel went to school for accounting and heads up the office, the auto repair industry is nothing new to her.
“My dad is a mechanic and has been for almost 40 years. When I was a kid, I have four sisters, it was always me who was in the garage with my dad, holding the flash light. He’d be elbow deep into an engine and he’d tell me what tool he needed,” she said.
While both enjoy the industry, the part they enjoy the most is the ability to help people. Customers can expect friendly service with a genuine desire to help them get back on the road again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.