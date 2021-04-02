Jacob Schoonover Collins, 32, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a child younger than 13 years old and one felony count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a child younger than 13 years old.
According to the complaint, in April 2019, it was reported to the Little Falls Police Department that there were suspicions by family members that Collins was sexually abusing the victim, who was younger than 13 years old. The basis of the concerns allegedly came from the fact Collins and the victim were having “alone time” together in Collins’ bedroom at his residence in Little Falls.
A family member allegedly asked the victim what they were doing with Collins in his bedroom on one particular incident in April 2019. The victim allegedly “said something about playing ‘booty’ with Collins,” and described what Collins had done.
Based on concerns of sexual abuse, the victim was brought to the Midwest Children’s Resource Center for a forensic interview. During the course of the interview, the child allegedly described multiple sex acts which Collins had performed on them in graphic detail.
Collins is facing a maximum penalty of 55 years imprisonment and/or fines of up to $70,000, if convicted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.