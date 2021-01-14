Honors List
The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
Alexandria Technical and Community College, Alexandria — Johnathon Brisk, Austin Gibbs, Easton Johnson and Victoria Whittington, all of Little Falls; and Kevin Nuno of Swanville.
Hamline University College of Liberal Arts, St. Paul — Rachel Erickson of Royalton and Cathleen Rieffer of Swanville.
University of Minnesota, Duluth — Jenna Carlson of Royalton.
