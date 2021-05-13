Graduates

The following students have graduated from their colleges.

Minnesota State Community and Technical College with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena — Alex Gottwalt of Bowlus, diploma in electrical line worker; Ryan Wisneski of Pierz, diploma in electrical line worker; and Kaila Current, associate’s degree in paralegal.

Minnesota State University, Mankato — Jay Strack of Little Falls, bachelor’s degree (BS) in mass media.

Minnesota State University, Moorhead — Jasmin Botello Rodriguez, bachelor of arts (BA) in psychology; Kylie Crowe-Montanez, BA in criminal justice and BA in sociology; and Guadalupe Orozco, BS in exercise science, all of Long Prairie; Gage Donovan, BS in business administration; John Stocco Morgan, master’s degree (MS) in curriculum and instruction; and Christian Thoms-Warzecha, BS in communication arts/literature education; Kelly Larson, MS in curriculum and instruction, all of Little Falls; Makayla Kowalczyk of Pierz, MS in educational leadership.

Honors graduates

The following students have graduated from their colleges with honors.

Minnesota State University, Mankato — Ali Bryniarski, BS in marketing, summa cum laude and certificate in business analytics, summa cum laude; and Benjamin Herold of Pierz, BS in aviation, magna cum laude.

Minnesota State University, Moorhead — Michael Kalpakoff, bachelors of fine arts (BFA) degree in musical theater, magna cum laude; Nicholas Koester, BA in animation and BA in film production, cum laude; and Shawn Smalley, BS in social studies, magna cum laude, all of Little Falls; Adam Nurnberger, BS in health administration, summa cum laude; and Leah Fuhrman of Pierz, BS in early childhood education, summa cum laude.

