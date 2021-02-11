Honors List

The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb. — Beth-El Algarin and Matthias Algarin, both of Pierz.

University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, Wis. — Camilla Johnson of Cushing.

University of Minnesota, Crookston — Katie Orth and Abigail Schelonka, both of Randall.

Graduates

The following students have graduated from their college.

St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud — Hayley Hollermann, bachelor of science (BS) in community psychology, Gunner Kleinschmidt, BS in health and physical education, Brenda Rudolph, bachelor of elective - liberal studies, Nicholas Tabatt, BS in marketing and certificate in professional selling specialization, all of Little Falls; and Elizabeth Fordyce of Hillman, associates of arts in liberal arts and sciences.

Honors graduates

The following students graduated from their college with honors.

St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud — Adric Waibel of Flensburg, BS in accounting, magna cum laude; Austin Fenske, BS in elementary/K-6 education, cum laude and Aaron Hanson, bachelor of arts in political science, summa cum laude, both of Little Falls; Hannah Andrea, BS in nursing, magna cum laude, Kayla Brisk, BS in elementary/K-6 education, summa cum laude and Brandon Mille, BS in nursing, cum laude, all of Pierz; and Adam Ritsche, BS in environmental science, magna cum laude.

