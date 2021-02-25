Honors List
The following student was named to the honors list at his college.
South Dakota State University, Brookings, S.D. — Connor Olson of Rice.
Graduates
The following student has graduated from his college.
Bethel University, St. Paul — Daniel Marod of Little Falls, bachelor of arts in science education 9-12.
