Honors List

The following students were named to the honors list at their college.

Minnesota Sate Community and Technical College, campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena — Jeffrey Nyreen of Little Falls; Nathanial Sanz of Motley; Kaila Current of Royalton; and Jackson Thieschafer of Swanville.

Graduates

The following student has graduated from her college.

Western Technical College, La Crosse, Wis. — Katelyn Staab of Little Falls, occupational therapy assistant program.

Recommended for you

Load comments