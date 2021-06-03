Honors List
The following students were named to the honors list at their college.
Minnesota Sate Community and Technical College, campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena — Jeffrey Nyreen of Little Falls; Nathanial Sanz of Motley; Kaila Current of Royalton; and Jackson Thieschafer of Swanville.
Graduates
The following student has graduated from her college.
Western Technical College, La Crosse, Wis. — Katelyn Staab of Little Falls, occupational therapy assistant program.
