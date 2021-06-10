Awards
The following student earned the following award at his college:
Saint Mary’s University, Winona — Jordan Malikowski, son of Wayne and Cheryl Malikowski of Royalton, received the Outstanding Finance Major Award.
Honors List
The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
College of St. Scholastica, Duluth — Katelyn Becker and Bailey Lochner, both of Pierz; Melissa Geisenhof, Thomas Kunkel, Elizabeth Olson, Connor Skeesick, Marre Welinski and Erin Zapzalka, all of Little Falls; Maria Moe of Royalton; Kristen Nemitz of Motley; and Cheryl Zimmerman of Bowlus.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D. — Lawrence Mettler, Sarah Rocheleau and Alex Roerick, all of Burtrum; Nathan Schilling of Ft. Ripley; Sam Austing, Chloe Ellering and Brandon Young, all of Grey Eagle; Avery Christensen and Carson Huls, both of Holdingford; Michael Hanowski, Adrenne Kresha and Hannah Veillette, all of Little Falls; Josie Erickson and Alix Peterson, both of Motley; Morgan Hanneken, Matthew Kasella and Amber Woitalla, all of Pierz; Matthew Cherne and Lauren Hughes, both of Pillager; Logan Chantry, Logan Hackett, Brian Kahl, Carter Moilanen and Morgan Paulson, all of Rice; and Carter Huber, Simon Kroll, Justin Opatz and Allyson Waletski, all of Royalton.
University of Wisconsin, River Falls, Wis. — Corinna Brose and Mac Shanoff, both of Little Falls; and Mackenzie Beam of Royalton.
Alexandria Technical and Community College, Alexandria — Johnathon Brisk, Easton Johnson and Victoria Whittington, all of Little Falls.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud — Jenna Butler and Kaitlin Kimmons, both of Bowlus; Jordan Hebler of Hillman; Tanya Allord, Roblyn Austin, Kayla Doble-Marty, Carly Prokott, Zachary Stich, Emma Thoms-Warzecha and Michael Vogl, all of Little Falls; Krystal Yoder of Motley; Jacob Andres, Tori Fleischhacker, Gracelyn Gall, Janessa Gangl, Nadezhda Gotvald, Leah Scholl and Ross Stangl, all of Pierz; Erica Kurowski and Daniel Wheeler, both of Randall; and Gracie Schultz of Swanville.
Graduates
The following students have graduated from their colleges.
Ridgewater College, Willmar — Kaytlynn Kloss and Megan Slettom, both of Little Falls; and Louis Fulford of Royalton.
University of Minnesota, Crookston — Pete Beam, bachelor of science (BS) in natural resources and Aria Kapsner, BS in natural resources and distinction, both of Little Falls; and Anna Woidyla of Swanville, BS in animal science.
