Graduates

The following students have graduated from their college.

Minnesota State University, Moorhead — Kelly Molitor of Junction City, S.C. (Little Falls Community High School graduate), master’s degree in healthcare administration (MHA); Rachael Preusser of Moorhead (Holdingford High School graduate), bachelor of science (BS) degree in biology with an emphasis on health and medical sciences; Zachary Schmitz of Cushing, MHA in healthcare administration; and Taylor Sorenson of Grey Eagle, bachelor of arts (BA) degree in psychology.

Honors graduates

The following students have graduated from their college with honors.

Minnesota State University, Moorhead — Jeremiah Butler of Motley, BS in global supply chain management and a certificate in customer relationship management, cum laude; Sophie Larson, BS degrees in finance, elementary inclusive education and accounting and a certificate in bank management corporate financial management, cum laude, and Rachel Middendorf, BS in accounting, summa cum laude, both of Long Prairie; and Kiley Loven of Swanville, BS in elementary inclusive education, cum laude.

