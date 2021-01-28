Honors List

The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.

University of Minnesota, Duluth — Amber Biniek. Bowlus; Zoey Eastman, Hillman; Erika Bassett, Alexandra Becker, Mason Dempsey, Avery Kiser, Aidan Kray, Abigale Miller, Sarah Nelson-Brill, Mitchell Schirmers, Logan Schuett, Brady Shelstad, Josephine Sobiech, Christopher Vogl, Ammelia Weidenbach and Devon Young, Little Falls; Peter Schommer, Pierz; and Jenna Carlson and Jaden Norberg, Royalton.

University of Wisconsin, Menomonie, Wis. — Toni Madges, Randall.

The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth — Katelyn Becker, Pierz; Madison Gutzkow and Maria Moe, Royalton; Abigail Mokhtary, Flensburg; Cheryl Zimmerman, Bowlus and Seth Crocker, Ava Filippi, Kendal Hendrickson, Thomas Kunkel, Oscar Norgren, Elizabeth Olson and Connor Skeesick, Little Falls.

Ridgewater College, Willmar — Peyton Linn, Holdingford; and Michael Gallant, Ashley Hommerding and Leah Mohs, Rice.

Graduates

The following student has graduated from her college.

University of Minnesota, Crookston — Patricia Tvedt, Motley, bachelor of science in applied studies.

