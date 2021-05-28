Honors List
The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
University of Minnesota, Crookston — Tasha Achermann of Motley; Katie Orth and Abigail Schelonka, both of Randall; and Aria Kapsner of Little Falls.
University of Wisconsin, Stout, Wis. — Toni Madges of Randall.
Hamline University College of Liberal Arts, St. Paul — Rachel Erickson of Royalton.
Scholarships
The following student has received a scholarship from her college.
Minnesota State University, Moorhead — Hannah Moller of Little Falls received a $2,000 Richard Gompf Memorial Art scholarship.
