Honors List

The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.

University of Minnesota, Crookston — Tasha Achermann of Motley; Katie Orth and Abigail Schelonka, both of Randall; and Aria Kapsner of Little Falls.

University of Wisconsin, Stout, Wis. — Toni Madges of Randall.

Hamline University College of Liberal Arts, St. Paul — Rachel Erickson of Royalton.

Scholarships

The following student has received a scholarship from her college.

Minnesota State University, Moorhead — Hannah Moller of Little Falls received a $2,000 Richard Gompf Memorial Art scholarship.

Recommended for you

Load comments