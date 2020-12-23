Honors List

The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.

Milwaukee School of Engineering, Milwaukee, Wis. — Logan Luedtke of Little Falls.

University of Mississippi, Oxford, Miss. — Tyler Moore of Little Falls.

Graduates

The following students have graduated from their college.

Minnesota State Community and Technical College with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena — Erica Johnson of Motley, diploma in cosmetology and Heathen Mensen of Randall, associate’s degree in business entrepreneurship.

Load comments